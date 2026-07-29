Help Us Keep Our Home

I'm a single parent raising my two boys, ages 15 and 18, on disability from a back surgery that ended my 16-year job. It took three years to get approved for disability, and during that time I had to do a loan modification on our home. Instead of helping, it raised my payment by $260 a month and added 30 years back to the loan.





When my truck kept breaking down, I fell behind on payments. Now our home of the last 20 years is in foreclosure, and I have three weeks to come up with what's left on the mortgage or we'll lose it.





Your support would mean everything to us.