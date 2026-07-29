Help Us Keep Our Home

Hi everyone! I am a 28 year old single mother who have fallen on short times. Me and my 4 year son have been in our apartment for 4 years and we are at risk of losing our home. If we are removed we won’t have anywhere to go but all we need is 1,600 to keep our apartment. I have worked 2-3 jobs all at one within the last 3 years and I honestly have ran out of options. Any amount of donation will make a huge difference. God Bless you all!