Help Us Keep Our Home

I'm a single mother of four boys, and my life has been turned upside down by two major surgeries and ongoing health issues. Because of these challenges, my income has been severely affected, and I'm struggling to keep up with my rent.





I've already gone to eviction court and made the first three payments of my arrangement. I have a final payment of $3,200 due by August 28th. If I can't pay this in full, my children and I will be forced to leave our home, and we have nowhere else to go.





I've tried every avenue for help, including applying for emergency assistance through Franklin County Job and Family Services. Unfortunately, my rental company refuses to fill out the paperwork because the assistance only covers part of the payment, and they won't accept a partial payment on the court-ordered arrangement. I've already paid $3,700 since July 1st and will pay another $500 on Monday, but the final balance is still overwhelming.





I have no family or support. Your help would mean everything to my boys and me. Anything is appreciated as I am trying to work up the funds as well. I have one son excited to start kindergarten and another excited to start high school this year and I pray to God every night that all four of my boys will be able to focus on being kids and not have a complete disruption in their home that they have grown to love. This support means everything for us. Once I get this back balance paid I will be able to afford to stay in my home from that point moving forward. God bless all of you and again I really appreciate any help!