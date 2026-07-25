My Dream House

Hello, wonderful people.

My name is Ralitsa Georgieva from Sofia, Bulgaria, I set out with the intention of telling you about the hard life lessons that life has taught me, the difficulties I have gone through, etc., but I decided to share with you only my dreams and desires. I want to raise funds to buy this home that you see and, accordingly, to renovate it. I live in it with my daughter, but it is not ours, and I want her to have all the necessary amenities, to have a peaceful life and for this place to be our fortress. I myself am unable to raise the funds to provide it, but I want this to be the place where we build stability and family happiness, create memories and for her to have what I did not have. I know that most likely not everyone will appreciate it and pay attention to my story, but I believe without reservation that there are people who would understand what I am talking about here and would support my desire to give her what a child deserves. She is so kind, smart, unique in her kind (like every child is for its parent), but I know that I will not succeed alone, and that is why I am turning to you with a huge request. Let us provide for this child's life, let her grow up in her own home and create some incredible memories in it.