Help Us Keep Our Home and Car

I'm a single mom, 51, working two jobs to support my son and me. This month, we're at risk of losing our apartment and our car, both essential for work and stability.





Right now, I need $703 for rent and $442 for my car note. Without help covering these, we'll lose both. My son is 22 and lives with me; he's dealing with anxiety and depression and having trouble finding work. We're experiencing serious financial hardship, and despite everything I've tried, the two jobs I have aren't enough to cover our bills.





I'm asking for help with shelter and transportation so we can stay afloat this month. Your support would mean so much to us.