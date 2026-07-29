Help Us Keep Moving Forward

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but life changed very quickly for me and my family. We made the difficult decision to relocate to Florida to escape a domestic violence situation and start over somewhere safe.





Leaving was not easy. We had to rebuild our lives from the ground up while trying to regain stability emotionally, financially, and mentally. Starting over in a new state meant securing housing, transportation, work, and basic necessities all at once, and despite doing everything I can to stay afloat, I’ve fallen behind financially during this transition.





Right now, I am seeking support to help cover rent, utilities, and essential living expenses while I continue working toward stability. Every donation, share, and kind word helps more than you know. This support would not only help relieve immediate financial stress, but also help us continue moving forward in a safe environment where we can heal and rebuild.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you’re able to give. Even sharing this campaign means the world to us.



