Help us keep Mount Shasta sacred

Pure water. Clean air. Good vibes. Help us turn a vacant building into a community-owned farm — not a data center.

Mount Shasta's water and land are not for sale to the highest corporate bidder.

For over a decade, this community fought to keep a bottling company from draining our springs. That fight was won in 2021. Now a new threat has emerged: this summer, Mount Shasta's city manager confirmed that an unnamed company inquired about turning the same site — 210 Ski Village Drive — into a data center. A data center would consume our water for industrial cooling, employ almost no one locally, and place a fenced, windowless box on land this community has already fought to protect once.

We have a better plan.

Mount Shasta Organics is a proposal to convert this vacant 147,000-square-foot building into a year-round, indoor organic food facility — growing leafy greens, herbs, and microgreens; raising trout and freshwater prawns; and cultivating gourmet mushrooms like lion's mane, shiitake, and reishi, all inside a closed-loop system that recirculates 98% of the water it uses. Total water draw: about 9,000 gallons a day — a fraction of what a bottling plant or data center would require on the same site.

This isn't a project owned by outside shareholders. It's designed from the ground up as a community-owned cooperative — built by and for the people of Siskiyou County, with a farm store here in Mount Shasta and a second location in Yreka so North Siskiyou County families share in it too. Organizers project the facility could support around 38 local jobs and inject millions of dollars a year back into our local economy once operating — money that stays here, instead of flowing to a corporation headquartered somewhere else.

Right now, we need your help to keep this site out of corporate hands while we finalize the plan.

Your donation will go toward:

Securing the site and completing due diligence before it's sold to another buyer Engineering, water, and feasibility studies required for grant and financing applications Legal and cooperative-formation costs to structure Mount Shasta Organics properly under California cooperative law Community outreach so every household in Siskiyou County has a chance to weigh in before this decision is made for us

This is a donation to a cause, not an investment — you will not receive equity, dividends, or a financial return for your gift. What you will be supporting is a real chance to keep one of the most water-rich, power-ready industrial sites in the region working for this community instead of against it.

Mount Shasta has drawn people from around the world for generations, for its beauty and for water many consider among the purest on Earth. Let's make sure the next chapter of this site honors that — not quietly consumes it behind a fence line.

Pure water. Clean air. Good vibes. Help us build something this community can be proud of.