Help Us Keep a Roof Over Our Heads Before June 30

My name is Sebastian, and I’m reaching out because my girlfriend and I are facing one of the hardest moments of our lives. We never imagined we would be asking for help like this, but we’re running out of options and time.

Our lease ends on June 30, and despite both of us working, we have not been able to find stable housing before we have to move out. We are doing everything we can to avoid becoming homeless.

I currently work at Albertsons, and my girlfriend works full-time as a manager at Dollar Tree. We both work hard every week, but with the high cost of housing, bills, transportation, and everyday expenses, we have fallen behind in our ability to save enough for a new place.

To make things even more difficult, our only vehicle is currently not running. This has made looking for housing, transporting our belongings, and simply getting to work much harder. We have been relying on others for rides and doing everything possible to keep our jobs while searching for a place to live.

We are not asking for luxury or anything beyond what we truly need. We are simply trying to raise enough money to:

Pay a security deposit. Cover the first month’s rent. Rent a moving truck or moving supplies. Keep our utilities connected. Help with temporary housing if needed. Repair or replace transportation so we can continue working. Prevent us from having to sleep in our car or on the street.

We have been searching every day for affordable rooms, apartments, and other housing options. We’ve applied where we could, reached out to friends and family, and explored local resources. We are continuing to work full-time because we refuse to give up.

This fundraiser is our last hope to bridge the gap until we can get into stable housing.

Every donation, no matter the amount, truly makes a difference. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, coworkers, or on social media could help us reach someone who can.

We are incredibly grateful for anyone who takes the time to read our story. Asking for help isn’t easy, but we believe that kindness can change someone’s life.

Our goal isn’t just to avoid homelessness. Our goal is to continue working, rebuilding our savings, and getting back on our feet so that one day we can help someone else in the same situation.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Sebastian & My Girlfriend



