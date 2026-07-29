Help us into a home

My beautiful dog and I , without warning, have been put out of my daughter's home where we were staying to help out with my three grandchildren, that belonged to my youngest daughter.

For no reason at all, when I had taken my oldest grandson to pick up some of his clothing for a week at his dad's house, he came out and said "there's no more Krisi's". I looked at him and asked what are you talking about? And he stated just that. She was throwing everyone out of the house within warning.

Now my grandchildren have both parents they go back and forth with shared custody. This was a brick wall hitting me in the face. I've helped with the costs of things in the home, most important was i was so very close to my oldest grandson we always hung out especially during summer when all the kids were out of school. Im close to my grandaughter and youngest grandson as well. My oldest one suffers from type 1 diabetes and had had a rough time with it, almost lost him couple of times but hes stronger than I could ever imagine.

So now my dog, Rolo and I are living in my car, with barely any gas to survive the summer heat. I do deliveries for customers but not now, was also supposed to start a full-time job, but not out of the car with my dog. I can't bear to put him in a shelter and walk away, my daughter told me when I was away at work, for a week, he stopped eating. We just need a little helping hand, I've called every agency I could which had empty promises. This is the beginning of the third summer in a row she has done this to me, and it will be the last. My heart is broken beyond compare. Any help is greatly appreciated

God bless.