Help us in sending Todd Burk to rest peacefully

It is with broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of our beloved friend, father, grandfather, and loved one,

•Todd Burk•





Our family is still trying to come to terms with this unimaginable loss. Todd wasn't just a father—he was a son, a brother, a grandfather, and a loyal friend to so many. He had a heart of gold and would have given the shirt off his back, or even the shoes off his feet, if it meant helping someone in need. His kindness, generosity, and willingness to help others are what so many people will remember most.





Since his passing, we've been overwhelmed by the stories people have shared about him—how handsome he was, how strong he was, and how much of an impact he made on their lives. Hearing these memories has reminded us just how many hearts he touched.





Todd loved the simple things that brought him joy. You could often find him riding his Harley with his favorite AC/DC blasting through the speakers, spending peaceful days fishing, searching for gold, or bass fishing in Eastern Oregon, where he found peace on the water and made countless memories with family and friends. Those who knew him will always remember his smile, his laugh, and the stories he loved to tell.





Above all else, Todd's greatest accomplishments were his children, Brandon Wayne and Kara Burk. They were his pride and joy. But nothing lit up his face more than spending time with his grandchildren. Being their grandfather was one of the greatest blessings of his life, and the love he had for them was endless.





As we grieve the sudden loss of Todd, we are also facing the unexpected financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses. We are humbly asking for any support to help us give him the farewell he deserves. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward funeral costs, memorial expenses, and other related expenses during this difficult time.





If you're unable to donate, we completely understand. We simply ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and share this fundraiser with others.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your love means more to us than words can express.





Forever in our hearts, never forgotten.





With love and gratitude,

The Burk Family ❤️