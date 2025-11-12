Help Us House Our Boys Safely

At Extreme High School, our boys are packed into a dormitory that's simply too small for them. Overcrowding isn't just uncomfortable it's making our students sick. With poor ventilation and too many boys sharing too little space, illness spreads quickly through the dorm.

We're already building a new, larger dormitory — brick walls are going up right now — but we need help to finish it quickly. Term is about to recommence, and we want our boys back in a safe, healthy living space as soon as possible.

Why This Matters

The current dormitory is overcrowded, and boys are regularly falling sick because of it

Construction on the new dormitory is already underway

Term is starting soon we need to move fast to get boys into a better space

A proper dormitory means healthier students who can focus on learning, not on illness

How Your Gift Helps

Every donation goes directly toward completing construction materials, labor, and finishing touches so our boys have a safe, spacious place to live and learn.

Join Us

any contribution you're helping protect the health and wellbeing of the boys at Extreme High School. Please give, share this campaign, and help us get this dormitory finished before term begins.

Thank you for standing with our students.