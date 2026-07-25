Help Us Honor the Life of Susan Nebre Blanco

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved mother, Susan Nebre Blanco, who entered the presence of the Lord on June 27, 2026.





Susan was truly one of a kind. She was the heart of every gathering—the life of the party—whose joyful laughter, radiant smile, and welcoming spirit made everyone feel like family. Whether you had known her for years or had just met her, she welcomed you with warmth, kindness, and genuine love. She had a beautiful way of making people feel seen, valued, and at home.





Above all, Susan loved Jesus. Her faith was the foundation of her life and the source of her strength through every joy and every hardship. Even as her health declined, she never lost sight of her Savior. In her final days, as her body grew weary, she repeatedly called out to Jesus, asking Him to take her home. While those moments were heartbreaking for our family, they also brought us peace, knowing she was longing to be with the Lord she had faithfully loved and served throughout her life.





Over the past several months, Susan courageously battled her illness. In April, she spent more than three weeks in the hospital before returning home in hopes of continuing her recovery. Although we were grateful for that time together, her condition continued to worsen, leading to several more hospital visits. During her final hospitalization, she remained admitted for nearly 30 consecutive days as doctors and medical staff did everything they could to care for her. Throughout every hospitalization, our family stood by her side, praying, hoping, and doing everything within our means to provide the care she needed.





Despite every effort, the Lord called Susan home.

The extended hospitalizations and ongoing medical treatments have left our family with significant medical expenses. As we now prepare to lay Susan to rest, we are also facing the unexpected financial burden of funeral and burial costs.

We are humbly asking for your support to help cover:

Outstanding hospital and medical expenses Funeral and burial costs Other necessary end-of-life expenses

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward honoring Susan's memory and helping our family meet these financial obligations. Your generosity will allow us to focus on celebrating her life and supporting one another during this difficult season of grief.

If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand. We would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.





Although our hearts are broken, we do not grieve without hope. Because Susan placed her faith in Jesus Christ, we have the assurance that this goodbye is only temporary. We look forward to the glorious day when we will be reunited with her in the presence of our Lord—a day with no more pain, no more tears, and no more goodbyes.

"For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. Therefore encourage one another with these words."

— 1 Thessalonians 4:16–18 (ESV)

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and, most importantly, your prayers. Every act of compassion is a reminder that we are not walking through this difficult journey alone.





May God bless you for helping us honor the life and legacy of Susan Nebre Blanco—a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, devoted follower of Christ, and a woman whose smile, kindness, and unwavering faith will never be forgotten.





With heartfelt gratitude,

The Blanco Family





***This fundraiser is being organized by Edmund Perez, the husband of Lilian Blanco Perez & Susan Nebre Blanco's son-in-law, with the full knowledge and blessing of the Blanco family.***





Edmund will receive the donated funds on behalf of Susan's immediate family and will use them solely to help pay for the outstanding medical expenses incurred during Susan's extended hospitalizations, as well as her funeral and burial expenses. Funds will be sent directly to Susan's family in the Philippines and used to pay medical providers, funeral expenses, and other end-of-life costs as needed.