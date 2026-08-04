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Help Us Honor the Life of Oscar Ovalle

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBobby Ovalle

Help Us Honor the Life of Oscar Ovalle

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved uncle, Oscar Ovalle.


He was a father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, and I know he will be deeply missed by so many people.


One of the hardest parts of all of this is that, because of his long-term medical condition, Oscar was unable to obtain life insurance. For nearly 20 years, he courageously battled kidney disease and underwent dialysis, which left our family with the responsibility of covering all of his final expenses out of pocket. That’s why I’m humbly asking for your help during this incredibly difficult time.


If you knew my uncle, then you know he wasn’t a perfect man. He wasn’t a perfect husband, a perfect dad, or a perfect person. But then again, none of us are. I think one of the things I respected most about him was that he was always unapologetically himself. He never pretended to be someone he wasn’t. You always knew exactly who you were getting with Oscar.

He knew how to tell a joke or two, and if you were around him long enough, he was probably going to make you laugh. He was also the type of person who was down for just about anything. If you called him in the middle of the afternoon and asked if he wanted to go somewhere or do something, he’d probably tell you, “Come scoop me up,” and he’d be ready to go. He enjoyed being around people, making memories, and when he could help someone out, he usually would.


The greatest comfort I have right now is knowing that Oscar personally knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. None of us are saved because we’re perfect or because we’ve lived flawless lives. The Bible teaches that salvation is a gift of God’s grace through faith in Jesus Christ, not something we could ever earn. That’s the hope I’m holding on to during this incredibly difficult time.


Oscar passed away on the morning of August 5, 2026. At this time, we are still waiting for answers from the Medical Examiner’s Office, and I’ll continue to share updates as I learn more.

I’m humbly asking for your help to cover the cost of his cremation, a memorial service where family and friends can gather to celebrate his life and any remaining final expenses.


If you feel led to give, no amount is too small. Every donation, every prayer, and every share means more than I can put into words. If you knew Oscar, shared a memory with him, or simply want to help during this difficult time, I would be incredibly grateful for your kindness and generosity.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your prayers, your support, and for helping me give my uncle the farewell he deserves. May God bless each and every one of you.


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