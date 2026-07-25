Help Us Honor Our Beloved Mother Linda

Dear Family and Friends,





Our family is currently facing one of life’s toughest moments as Eric and Cindy's mother passed away on Friday July 24, 2025.





We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help covering the costs of her cremation.





Like many families, these unexpected expenses have come at a challenging time, and we want to give her the dignified farewell she deserves.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward her cremation. If you are unable to contribute financially, we would be grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.





Your kindness, generosity, and support mean the world to us during this difficult time.





Thank you all for helping us honor Linda.





With Gratitude,





Eric & Becky Lovelace





Psalm 34:18

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; He rescues those whose spirits are crushed.







