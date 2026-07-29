Help Us Honor Our Beloved Mother





Our family is grieving the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our beloved mother and grandmother.

Her passing was unexpected, and we are still trying to process the shock, pain, and emptiness she has left behind. She was deeply loved by her children, grandchildren, family, and everyone who knew her. She loved thunderstorms, the peaceful sound of rain, reading, and drawing. Her love, strength, and beautiful spirit will remain with us forever.

During this incredibly painful time, we are asking for help with the cost of her cremation and final arrangements.

Because she passed away in El Paso, our family is facing transportation expenses, cremation costs, funeral home fees, death certificates, travel expenses, and the cost of gathering together to honor her life and spread her ashes in a meaningful and special place.

This loss has been especially devastating for our family because some of our children lost two grandparents within the same day. We are doing our best to support one another while carrying an amount of grief that is difficult to put into words.

I was my mother’s caregiver, and caring for her was my main responsibility. Because of this, her passing has not only left me heartbroken, but it has also created an immediate financial hardship. I am now trying to rebuild my life and get back on my feet while also handling her final arrangements and supporting my family through this loss.

We are humbly asking for help not only with her cremation and memorial expenses, but also with the bills she left behind and one or two months of mortgage payments. This temporary support would give me the time and stability I need to begin moving forward, find steady income, and take care of the household during this difficult transition.

The funds raised will help cover:

Transportation and funeral home expenses Cremation costs Death certificates and necessary paperwork Travel expenses for family Memorial and family gathering expenses Costs related to spreading her ashes Outstanding household bills One or two months of mortgage payments Immediate living expenses while I work to get back on my feet

We want to honor our mother with dignity, love, and a peaceful farewell that reflects who she was. Our plan is to have her cremated and come together as a family to spread her ashes in a place that is meaningful to us.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease this overwhelming financial burden and allow us to focus on grieving, supporting our children, honoring our mother, and rebuilding our lives.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean so much to us.

Our mother gave us a lifetime of love, memories, and strength. We now want to give her the meaningful and beautiful farewell she deserves.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, prayers, shares, and support during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced.

With love and gratitude,

Kimberly and Family