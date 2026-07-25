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Help Us Honor Our Beloved Mom

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$2,434 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Crissman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah Crissman

Help Us Honor Our Beloved Mom

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved mother. After a long journey with dementia, she has peacefully gone home to be with the Lord. We find comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, free from pain, confusion, and suffering.


Our mom was the heart of our family. She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and touched the lives of many through her kindness, strength, and unwavering love. Though our hearts are broken, we are grateful for the years we were blessed to have with her.


As we navigate this difficult time, we are facing unexpected expenses for her cremation, urn, memorial service, death certificates, family travel, and final arrangements. 

We are humbly asking for help to give our mom the dignified farewell she deserves.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden on our family and allow us to focus on honoring her memory. If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.


Thank you for your kindness, support, and love during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.


With heartfelt gratitude,

Sarah and Family


"He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain." – Revelation 21:4




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