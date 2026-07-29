Help Us Honor a Wonderful Father

In 2021, my best friend lost her dad to COVID-19. Losing him left an enormous hole in her heart, and not a day goes by that she doesn't miss him.

He was the kind of man who made everyone feel loved. He gave the best bear hugs, the kind that made you feel safe no matter what was going on in life. He always seemed to know exactly what to say, offering advice, encouragement, and wisdom whenever it was needed. To those who knew him, he was more than a father, brother, uncle, or friend—he was a genuinely wonderful man whose love and kindness left a lasting impact on everyone around him.

His faith was one of the cornerstones of his life. He was a devoted Christian who faithfully attended church every Sunday and did his best to follow the Lord in both word and action. He believed in treating others with kindness, extending grace when it was needed, and living a life that reflected his faith. Those values continue to live on through the family and friends who were blessed to know him.

His daughter shared that same faith with her father. While the loss has been one of the most difficult experiences of her life, her relationship with God has helped carry her through the darkest days. Through prayer, faith, and God's love, she has slowly begun to heal while keeping her father's memory close to her heart. Although the pain of losing him never truly goes away, her faith has given her strength, comfort, and hope.

After his passing, she did everything she could to honor him despite significant financial challenges. Unfortunately, purchasing a gravestone was simply beyond her means. Even so, she never stopped finding ways to show her love. Over the years, she has carefully created meaningful tributes at his gravesite, including a custom-made garden flag and a lighted metal tractor display that reflected his personality and the life he lived.

While these memorials have brought comfort, her greatest wish has always been to place a permanent gravestone at his resting place—a lasting tribute worthy of the loving father, faithful Christian, and remarkable man he was.

As she celebrates her 30th birthday, we are hoping to come together as family, friends, and community to help make that wish a reality.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring us one step closer to giving him the permanent memorial he deserves. If you are unable to contribute financially, your prayers, support, and sharing of this fundraiser are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for helping us honor a man whose faith, love, wisdom, and unforgettable bear hugs continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. We take comfort in knowing that while he is deeply missed here on earth, he is resting in the presence of the Lord he faithfully served.