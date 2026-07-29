Help us Help those that are incarcerated

For the past 13 years , here at Justified Prison Ministries, we believe in the transformative power of God’s love and forgiveness. Our mission is to bring hope, healing, and spiritual renewal to men and women who are incarcerated, reminding them that redemption is possible through Christ. Through Bible studies, worship services, mentorship, and reentry support, we help individuals rebuild their lives and find purpose beyond prison walls.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, our work depends entirely on the generosity of individuals, churches, and community partners who share our vision of changed lives and restored hope. Every donation—large or small—helps us provide Bibles, study materials, transportation for volunteers, and resources for those transitioning back into society.

Would you prayerfully consider supporting Justified Prison Ministries with a financial gift today

Thank You for your support

Pastor Larry ( Justified Prison Ministries)