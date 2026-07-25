GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Us Help The OLeary Family

Monthly Goal$8,000 USD
Total Raised$40,505 USD
Raised this month$5,930 USD

Fundraiser created byAnita Stearns

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer O'Leary

Help Us Help The OLeary Family

For many years Jen and Sean O'Leary have been blessing the family at Grace Church, the family at Faith Center for the Arts and the town of Hackettstown with their time, talent, service and generosity. It is impossible to measure the scope of the impact that they have had on our lives and the lives of our children in and through their sacrificial investment in these three communities. 


Now it is our turn to give back by helping Jen and Sean and their four children Lauren, Emma, Ian and Colleen in their time of need.


Update: Sean is home again from another hospitalization which included placing a chemo port and doing a liver function test. Prayers appreciated for his liver function to improve and his bilirubin levels continue to drop low enough for chemo to start. Thank you, everyone - we appreciate you more than you can possibly imagine.


Update 2: Sean had his first chemo yesterday. They did less than a full dose because his bilirubin is still elevated, but Sean tolerated it perfectly. He feels no different now than he did before chemo, so praise God and thank you all for your prayers. He has a pump attached that is still delivering chemo for 48 hours, and supposedly may feel some negative effects after that is finished, but so far, so good!


Sean has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to his liver and possibly his lungs. He has very low iron and hemoglobin that they are currently working to stabilize before they do anything else. Pray for wisdom as he decides treatment, pray for his wife Jennifer and their children, pray for the medical staff treating him, and for complete healing.


As most of you know, Sean owns and runs his own business, Emerald Hardwood Floors. Unfortunately, Sean is currently unable to work and will be seeking treatment for the foreseeable future without the ability to work. As with any small business, there is no income when there is no work. This has an immediate and critical financial impact on the O'Leary Family as Sean provides 70% of the family's income. Not only have they suddenly lost this critical income stream but the medical expenses are sure to mount quickly. 


Now is our chance to be a support to our friends who are facing a difficult time.


We have chosen this trusted platform, GiveSendGo, as a means by which to support the O'Leary's in various ways. Through this platform the family can receive our immediate and direct financial support as the funds collected are instantly transferred to their bank account. GiveSendGo also provides the family with a place to post updates and prayer requests so we can continue to remember them in prayer. 


The O’Leary’s are strong in their faith and believe that God will work these difficult circumstances together for their good and for His glory. It says in 2 Corinthians 9:7, “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” God doesn’t need our help but invites us to share in the blessing when we decide to help. He chooses to work through us and, in turn, blesses those who are generous. 


This is a critical time for our friends. How might you cheerfully contribute to keeping them whole in the face of this challenge? Please consider either a one time gift or a regular monthly gift on which they can depend. We have estimated their monthly expenses without Sean’s income and established a monthly goal of $8,000. We believe this monthly goal takes both their current financial needs and additional medical expenses into account. We recommend that all gifts be kept anonymous. Please remember, no gift is too big or too small. 


Please prayerfully consider how God might be calling on you to help.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve