Help Us Help The OLeary Family

For many years Jen and Sean O'Leary have been blessing the family at Grace Church, the family at Faith Center for the Arts and the town of Hackettstown with their time, talent, service and generosity. It is impossible to measure the scope of the impact that they have had on our lives and the lives of our children in and through their sacrificial investment in these three communities.





Now it is our turn to give back by helping Jen and Sean and their four children Lauren, Emma, Ian and Colleen in their time of need.





Update: Sean is home again from another hospitalization which included placing a chemo port and doing a liver function test. Prayers appreciated for his liver function to improve and his bilirubin levels continue to drop low enough for chemo to start. Thank you, everyone - we appreciate you more than you can possibly imagine.





Update 2: Sean had his first chemo yesterday. They did less than a full dose because his bilirubin is still elevated, but Sean tolerated it perfectly. He feels no different now than he did before chemo, so praise God and thank you all for your prayers. He has a pump attached that is still delivering chemo for 48 hours, and supposedly may feel some negative effects after that is finished, but so far, so good!





Sean has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer that has spread to his liver and possibly his lungs. He has very low iron and hemoglobin that they are currently working to stabilize before they do anything else. Pray for wisdom as he decides treatment, pray for his wife Jennifer and their children, pray for the medical staff treating him, and for complete healing.





As most of you know, Sean owns and runs his own business, Emerald Hardwood Floors. Unfortunately, Sean is currently unable to work and will be seeking treatment for the foreseeable future without the ability to work. As with any small business, there is no income when there is no work. This has an immediate and critical financial impact on the O'Leary Family as Sean provides 70% of the family's income. Not only have they suddenly lost this critical income stream but the medical expenses are sure to mount quickly.





Now is our chance to be a support to our friends who are facing a difficult time.





We have chosen this trusted platform, GiveSendGo, as a means by which to support the O'Leary's in various ways. Through this platform the family can receive our immediate and direct financial support as the funds collected are instantly transferred to their bank account. GiveSendGo also provides the family with a place to post updates and prayer requests so we can continue to remember them in prayer.





The O’Leary’s are strong in their faith and believe that God will work these difficult circumstances together for their good and for His glory. It says in 2 Corinthians 9:7, “Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” God doesn’t need our help but invites us to share in the blessing when we decide to help. He chooses to work through us and, in turn, blesses those who are generous.





This is a critical time for our friends. How might you cheerfully contribute to keeping them whole in the face of this challenge? Please consider either a one time gift or a regular monthly gift on which they can depend. We have estimated their monthly expenses without Sean’s income and established a monthly goal of $8,000. We believe this monthly goal takes both their current financial needs and additional medical expenses into account. We recommend that all gifts be kept anonymous. Please remember, no gift is too big or too small.





Please prayerfully consider how God might be calling on you to help.