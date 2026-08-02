Help us help ourselves

I'm making this fundraiser because I am over $4,000 behind on my bills and my car has transmission issues and I can't afford to fix and also my daughter needs a hip replacement and we need somewhere safe for her to have her surgery and recuperate I don't have any other options so I'm reaching out to the world and hope that we can get some help so we can get ourselves out of this situation we don't have much time and I don't know what else to do. I tried to do it alone I'm used to doing it alone but I'm drowning and I need help



