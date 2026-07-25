GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help us help others

Goal€5,000 EUR
Raised€220 EUR

Fundraiser created byElena Lostun

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elena Lostun

Help us help others

Help Us Support Communities in East Timor

Last year, we had the opportunity to spend time in East Timor, working alongside local communities, schools, churches, and children’s programs. What we experienced there changed us.

We met families living in remote villages with limited access to clean water. We spent time with children in orphanages, helped run hygiene education programs, and supported the construction of a community kitchen that continues to serve local people today.

What stood out most was not only the challenges people face, but also their resilience, generosity, and determination to create a better future for their children.

Because of those relationships and experiences, we are returning to East Timor to continue supporting projects that are already making a difference in local communities.

What We Will Be Supporting

Our role is simple: to serve where there is need and to support the people already doing important work on the ground.

Projects and initiatives we will be involved with include:

  1. Supporting hostels that provide safe accommodation for students who travel from remote villages to attend school.
  2. Helping develop accommodation opportunities for girls who would otherwise struggle to access education.
  3. Assisting orphanages and children’s programs with practical daily needs.
  4. Supporting preschool initiatives in rural communities.
  5. Participating in hygiene and health education programs for children and families.
  6. Assisting community development projects, including access to clean water for villages where basic infrastructure is limited.
  7. Supporting local community events, leadership development, and educational programs.

Why This Matters

For many children in East Timor, something as simple as access to education can depend on having a safe place to stay while studying.

For some families, access to clean water is still a daily challenge.

For orphaned and vulnerable children, practical support can make a significant difference to their wellbeing and future opportunities.

These are not short-term projects. They are ongoing efforts led by local people who are committed to creating lasting change within their communities.

We are honoured to play a small part in supporting that work.

Our Goal

We are raising support to cover the costs of living and serving in East Timor, allowing us to dedicate our time fully to these community projects and initiatives.

Your support will help make it possible for us to:

  1. Live and serve in East Timor.
  2. Participate in community development projects.
  3. Support educational and children’s programs.
  4. Assist local organisations and community leaders.
  5. Contribute to long-term, sustainable impact rather than short-term visits.

How You Can Help

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps make this work possible.

If you choose to support us, you are investing in practical projects that benefit children, students, families, and communities across East Timor.

If you are unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others is equally valuable and deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering being part of this journey. We look forward to sharing updates, photos, and stories from the communities we will be serving.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve