Help us help others

Help Us Support Communities in East Timor

Last year, we had the opportunity to spend time in East Timor, working alongside local communities, schools, churches, and children’s programs. What we experienced there changed us.

We met families living in remote villages with limited access to clean water. We spent time with children in orphanages, helped run hygiene education programs, and supported the construction of a community kitchen that continues to serve local people today.

What stood out most was not only the challenges people face, but also their resilience, generosity, and determination to create a better future for their children.

Because of those relationships and experiences, we are returning to East Timor to continue supporting projects that are already making a difference in local communities.

What We Will Be Supporting

Our role is simple: to serve where there is need and to support the people already doing important work on the ground.

Projects and initiatives we will be involved with include:

Supporting hostels that provide safe accommodation for students who travel from remote villages to attend school. Helping develop accommodation opportunities for girls who would otherwise struggle to access education. Assisting orphanages and children’s programs with practical daily needs. Supporting preschool initiatives in rural communities. Participating in hygiene and health education programs for children and families. Assisting community development projects, including access to clean water for villages where basic infrastructure is limited. Supporting local community events, leadership development, and educational programs.

Why This Matters

For many children in East Timor, something as simple as access to education can depend on having a safe place to stay while studying.

For some families, access to clean water is still a daily challenge.

For orphaned and vulnerable children, practical support can make a significant difference to their wellbeing and future opportunities.

These are not short-term projects. They are ongoing efforts led by local people who are committed to creating lasting change within their communities.

We are honoured to play a small part in supporting that work.

Our Goal

We are raising support to cover the costs of living and serving in East Timor, allowing us to dedicate our time fully to these community projects and initiatives.

Your support will help make it possible for us to:

Live and serve in East Timor. Participate in community development projects. Support educational and children’s programs. Assist local organisations and community leaders. Contribute to long-term, sustainable impact rather than short-term visits.

How You Can Help

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps make this work possible.

If you choose to support us, you are investing in practical projects that benefit children, students, families, and communities across East Timor.

If you are unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others is equally valuable and deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering being part of this journey. We look forward to sharing updates, photos, and stories from the communities we will be serving.



