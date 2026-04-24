GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

❤️ Help Us Heal & Pay Kindness Forward

GoalR 500,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byMarne Vorster

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marne Vorster

❤️ Help Us Heal & Pay Kindness Forward

❤️ Help Us Build a Healthier Future — And Pay the Kindness Forward

We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help with something deeply personal and incredibly important to us: our health, our future, and the chance to live a longer, healthier and more fulfilling life together.

My husband and I are both in need of gastric sleeve surgery for our health. Unfortunately, we do not have medical aid or access to a medical subsidy in South Africa that can assist us with the cost of these procedures. The financial reality of paying for two major medical procedures ourselves is overwhelming, and it is something we simply cannot manage without support.

This isn’t about wanting a quick or easy solution. For us, this is about taking a meaningful step toward improving our health and quality of life. We want to be able to enjoy more years together, have the energy to experience life, and build a healthier future side by side.

We know that asking people for financial help is not easy. We also understand that everyone has their own financial struggles and responsibilities. That is why we are incredibly grateful for every person who even takes the time to read our story.

Every contribution, regardless of its size, can make a difference. Even a small donation brings us one step closer to being able to afford the treatment we need. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign with someone else could mean more than you realise.

But there is another reason this fundraiser means so much to us.

We have always had compassionate hearts toward people and animals who are struggling. We believe that kindness should not stop with us. If we are fortunate enough to raise more than what is needed for our medical expenses, we want to use the additional funds to give back by supporting a charity or animal shelter.

Our dream is therefore bigger than simply raising money for ourselves. We want to take the kindness we receive and turn it into something that can continue helping others.

Whether that means helping an animal shelter provide food and care for vulnerable animals, or supporting an organisation helping people through difficult circumstances, we want the generosity shown to us to eventually become generosity passed on to someone else.

We don’t expect anyone to carry the burden of our situation. We are simply asking those who are able and willing to stand beside us.

Your donation could help us take a step toward better health.

Your share could help our story reach someone who is able to contribute.

And your kindness could ultimately help someone—or an animal—in need as well.

We hope that, one day, we will be able to look back at this difficult chapter and know that the kindness of strangers, friends and family helped us change the direction of our lives.

Thank you for reading our story, for considering helping us, and for believing that small acts of kindness can create something much bigger.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. ❤️

Help us heal. Help us build a healthier future together. And, if we are blessed with more than we need, help us pay that kindness forward. 🐾❤️


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $955 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $3,330 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $9,755 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,175 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $1,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve