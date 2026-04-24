❤️ Help Us Heal & Pay Kindness Forward

❤️ Help Us Build a Healthier Future — And Pay the Kindness Forward

We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help with something deeply personal and incredibly important to us: our health, our future, and the chance to live a longer, healthier and more fulfilling life together.

My husband and I are both in need of gastric sleeve surgery for our health. Unfortunately, we do not have medical aid or access to a medical subsidy in South Africa that can assist us with the cost of these procedures. The financial reality of paying for two major medical procedures ourselves is overwhelming, and it is something we simply cannot manage without support.

This isn’t about wanting a quick or easy solution. For us, this is about taking a meaningful step toward improving our health and quality of life. We want to be able to enjoy more years together, have the energy to experience life, and build a healthier future side by side.

We know that asking people for financial help is not easy. We also understand that everyone has their own financial struggles and responsibilities. That is why we are incredibly grateful for every person who even takes the time to read our story.

Every contribution, regardless of its size, can make a difference. Even a small donation brings us one step closer to being able to afford the treatment we need. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign with someone else could mean more than you realise.

But there is another reason this fundraiser means so much to us.

We have always had compassionate hearts toward people and animals who are struggling. We believe that kindness should not stop with us. If we are fortunate enough to raise more than what is needed for our medical expenses, we want to use the additional funds to give back by supporting a charity or animal shelter.

Our dream is therefore bigger than simply raising money for ourselves. We want to take the kindness we receive and turn it into something that can continue helping others.

Whether that means helping an animal shelter provide food and care for vulnerable animals, or supporting an organisation helping people through difficult circumstances, we want the generosity shown to us to eventually become generosity passed on to someone else.

We don’t expect anyone to carry the burden of our situation. We are simply asking those who are able and willing to stand beside us.

Your donation could help us take a step toward better health.

Your share could help our story reach someone who is able to contribute.

And your kindness could ultimately help someone—or an animal—in need as well.

We hope that, one day, we will be able to look back at this difficult chapter and know that the kindness of strangers, friends and family helped us change the direction of our lives.

Thank you for reading our story, for considering helping us, and for believing that small acts of kindness can create something much bigger.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. ❤️

Help us heal. Help us build a healthier future together. And, if we are blessed with more than we need, help us pay that kindness forward. 🐾❤️



