Help Us Have A Baby!! ✝️

Hey there! Thank you for taking the time to read our story!

My husband and I have been married for 10 years this August! 🥳 We have always wanted to have a family. Unfortunately after years of unexplained infertility, several miscarriages, an ectopic pregnancy and an emergency surgery, we were told we would not be able to concieve on our own.

As with many medical things, it took years of run around with doctors. The countless times we heard, "just keep trying." "Y'all are young, it will happen." We remained optimistic and did just that, we kept trying, until finally a doctor sat us down and told us what no couple really wants to hear, "IVF is your only option."

For many people, ourselves included, the price of IVF can sometimes feel unrealistic. We are both in our early 30's and know we can't wait much longer if want a good chance at success. Unfortunately with a mortgage and everyday life, we just won't be able to achieve it within a reasonable time frame. The longer we wait, the less likely IVF will even be possible. The $30,000 package allows us to have three chances and covers the expected egg retrieval and storing fees. We will still be paying for any medication and unexpected expenses along the way. We appreciate any donation, big or small, to help make our dream family, a reality!

I have made this fundraiser in hope that we can just get close to our goal and I can share the news with my husband, that we might be able to have a baby!

Thank you much for taking the time to read.

God Bless! ✝️