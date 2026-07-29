Help Us Grow: Building a Dream One Meal at a Time

For over a year, cooking has been more than a job for me, in fact for more than 30 years, it's been my passion, my ministry, and my way of serving others. Through catering, food vending, and sharing meals with my community, I've seen how food brings people together and creates lasting memories.

Today, I am asking for help to take my business to the next level. My goal is to grow my catering and food vendor business by purchasing much-needed equipment, supplies, inventory, and repairs to bring everything up to compliance. Making these improvements and additions will allow me to serve more customers, attend more events, and create a sustainable source of income for my daughter and me.

Building a small business isn't easy, but I believe God has opened the doors and placed this dream in my heart for a reason. Every donation, no matter the size, will help me move closer to operating more successfully and thriving in our community as a top food business, and continue to make a positive impact in the days, months, and years to come.

If you're unable to give, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this fundraiser are just as much appreciated. Thank you for believing in me and this dream and helping me build something that will feed both families and futures.





"Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established."

- Proverbs 16:3