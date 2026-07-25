Help us grow our family!

After Matthew and I lost our first baby to a miscarriage in April of 2022, we were told that we shouldn’t worry because we were both young and healthy. We were told we would be pregnant again in no time. Unfortunately, that has not been our case. More than four years later, we are still waiting on the Lord to add to our family. In the waiting, we have seen several doctors, changed our entire diet and lifestyle, and I’ve had one diagnostic surgery that found endometriosis. Unfortunately, what wasn’t mentioned was the method used for that surgery is more of an bandaid (not a solution) and often requires further surgery if I want the endometriosis fully removed. By God’s grace we have found a fertility surgeon in St Louis, Missouri who operates and removes all of the endometriosis, giving us a much better chance of having the family we are praying for. While these past few years have been difficult the Lord has been abundantly caring and kind in our waiting!

While we are so excited and grateful to find this surgeon, the endometriosis surgeon’s fee is not covered by insurance and will be out of pocket. We are officially scheduled for surgery August 5 in St Louis, woohoo!!

Thank you to anyone who feels called to give or to say a prayer for us. God has been faithful thus far and we have no doubt He will continue to be faithful long after I am healed from surgery!