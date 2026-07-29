Help us go to Orchestra camp

Hello! We are fundraising to send my girls to orchestra camp to keep up their skills 💕

Elena plays violin and is going to 10th grade 🎻 she’s in the philharmonic orchestra of her school.

Karen plays violin and is going to 8th grade she will be concertmaster of her varsity orchestra. 🎻

Olivia is going into 6th grade and has been playing cello for a year and has a lot to learn 💕 and she loves playing her cello🎵

Since Olivia is joining them, I have to pay more so anything helps 💕 to give them is great experience and chance to grow.





The camp is a week long and they learn three pieces. Then at the end of the week they have a concert! I can definitely post the link to the concert YouTube video here!





Thank you and I appreciate your support!