Help us go to Internationals

Family

Our girls, Layla, Makinleigh, and Lakelyn, have been given an incredible opportunity after qualifying at Nationals to compete in the Coast To Coast International Pageant in New Brunswick, New Jersey on July 23–26!

As many of you know, our family believes deeply in giving our girls opportunities to grow in confidence, leadership, and community involvement. This pageant experience means so much to them, and they have worked incredibly hard to earn their spot on the international stage.

Unfortunately, the expenses for traveling to and competing in an event of this size add up quickly, and we simply cannot do it alone. We are humbly asking for help from our friends and family to make this dream possible.

Estimated expenses include:

✨ Gas for travel in our large SUV — $400+

✨ Pageant fees — $750+

✨ Optional competitions — $900

✨ Lodging — $700

✨ Food — $300

Every donation, no matter how small, helps get these girls one step closer to representing their community at the international level. If you are unable to donate, prayers, shares, and words of encouragement mean the world to us as well.

An added blessing of this trip will be getting to spend time with our Troast family who live near the pageant location — something we are truly looking forward to.

Thank you for believing in our girls and helping support this unforgettable opportunity. ❤️

With love and gratitude,

The McIntyre Family