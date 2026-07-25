🐾 Help Us Give the Dogs a Second Chance

For years, I have been an independent volunteer dedicated to helping abandoned and vulnerable dogs in Tarija, Bolivia. Without belonging to any organization, I have personally rescued, transported, fed, and cared for countless animals in need.

But no one can do this alone.

My goal is not only to continue helping rescued dogs myself, but also to support the many small, independent rescue groups and volunteers who work tirelessly every day with very limited resources. Together, we can make a much greater impact and save many more lives.

Your donation will help provide:

🐶 Spay and neuter surgeries to prevent suffering and overpopulation

💉 Vaccinations, medications, and emergency veterinary care

🏠 Temporary boarding and safe shelter for rescued dogs

🍖 Food and clean water for homeless and rescued animals

❤️ Support for small local rescue groups that desperately need supplies and financial assistance

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings hope to an animal that has been forgotten.

This campaign is built on compassion, transparency, and a genuine commitment to improving animal welfare in Tarija. With your help, we can reach more rescuers, care for more dogs, and create lasting change for our community.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Together, we can give these innocent animals the chance to live healthy, safe, and loved lives.

Because every dog deserves kindness. Every rescue matters. Every life is worth saving.

Thank you for being part of this mission. 🐾❤️



