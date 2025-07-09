Help Us Give Taaj Blan a Fair Chance at Justice

My name is Margaret, and I am reaching out as a mother asking for your help to give my son, Taaj Blan, the opportunity to receive fair legal representation during his upcoming Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) hearing in Pennsylvania.

Time is running out, and without the funds to retain an experienced defense attorney, Taaj may lose an important opportunity to have his case fully and fairly reviewed.

On August 8, 2022, a tragic incident occurred that forever changed our family’s lives. During that incident, a man lost his life. Our family recognizes the tragedy of that loss, and our hearts go out to everyone affected.

However, we believe the circumstances surrounding what happened were not fully or fairly considered.

At the time, Taaj was 21 years old, had no criminal history, legally owned his firearm, and possessed a valid License to Carry Firearms. He was employed, paid taxes, voted, was DOT-certified to administer commercial driver drug testing, worked as a trailer inspector for a major trucking company, and had plans to serve his country after completing contractor training. He was a young man with goals, ambition, and a future.

Our family believes Taaj acted because he feared for his own life and the life of his 15-year-old stepbrother during what he perceived to be a life-threatening encounter. We believe he was attempting to protect both himself and his younger brother.

Following the incident, Taaj was convicted of murder and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

We believe there were significant errors and misconduct in the investigation and prosecution of his case, including violations of his constitutional rights and due process. We also believe important evidence and legal issues deserve to be fully examined through the PCRA process.

We are not asking anyone to decide the case. We are simply asking for help ensuring that Taaj has qualified legal representation so his claims can be properly presented in court.

This fundraiser will help cover:

● Attorney fees for PCRA representation

● Legal research and case preparation

● Expert consultation, if needed

● Court-related expenses

Every donation—large or small—brings us one step closer to giving Taaj the opportunity to have his case heard fairly.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, community, and social media. Your support could make all the difference.

As Taaj’s mother, I have done everything I can to fight for my son’s future, but I cannot do this alone. My greatest hope is that one day I will be able to embrace my son again outside prison walls.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, your prayers, and any support you are able to give.

With gratitude,

Margaret

Mother of Taaj Blan



