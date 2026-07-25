This fundraiser is being organized by a family friend on behalf of Ash as a surprise for Steve's 50th birthday.





Help Us Give Steve Some Independence Back





Many of you know our dear friend Steve and the challenges he has faced over the past several years with severe spinal issues. Despite past surgery and countless obstacles, Steve has continued to face each day with incredible strength and determination.





Unfortunately, his condition has recently worsened significantly. He is now struggling with mobility, finding it increasingly difficult to walk and manage everyday activities that many of us take for granted. His condition has also impacted his ability to work and provide for his family.





At this time, Steve's surgeon has exhausted the available treatment options and has referred him to a specialist in hopes of finding answers and a path forward.





As Steve approaches his 50th birthday this July, his wife Ash has one wish: to help restore some of his independence and quality of life by purchasing an electric scooter, one that would allow for some specific modifications to ensure it works well for him. This would allow Steve to get around more comfortably, participate in family activities, and regain some freedom that his condition has taken away.





Unfortunately, the cost of the scooter is more than Ash can manage on her own. We are reaching out to Steve's family, friends, and community to ask for any support you may be able to give. No contribution is too small, and every donation will help bring us closer to making this gift possible.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Let's come together to help give Steve a little more freedom and make his 50th birthday one to remember.





With gratitude,

On behalf of Ash ♥️





Steve would never ask for help himself, but anyone who knows him knows he'd be the first person to help someone else in need. Thank you for helping us support him during this difficult chapter.



