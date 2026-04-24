Help Us Give My Dad The Memorial He Deserves

Hello I’m the daughter of my father who I am creating this fundraiser for, he is currently battling the final stage of prostate cancer. As our family navigates this incredibly difficult time, we are also facing the financial burden of planning a memorial and funeral so we can properly honor his life and legacy. Unfortunately, the costs are more than our family can manage on our own. We are asking for any support, no matter how small, to help us prepare for these expenses and give my dad the memorial he deserves. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, and your community would mean just as much to us. Every donation and every share helps. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

-The Bones Family











