Help Us Give Malik The Farewell He Deserves

On June 13th, our lives changed forever after the unexpected loss of Malik. Our family has been trying to stay strong while planning funeral and memorial arrangements for someone who meant so much to us.

Unfortunately, our previous fundraiser was unexpectedly canceled, which has made this process even harder for our family during an already painful time. We are now starting over and asking for any support possible to help us give Malik the farewell and homegoing he truly deserves.

Any donation, prayer, or share helps more than words can explain. Thank you for supporting our family, showing love, and helping us honor Malik’s memory.



