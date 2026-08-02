Help Us Give Bryant Hardy a Dignified Goodbye





On Saturday, August 8, our family lost Bryant Hardy. He was only 22 years old.





Bryant's story wasn't an easy one.





When he was just a little boy, he and his four siblings were removed from the home after their mother struggled with addiction. All five children were separated and raised in different homes. Bryant entered North Carolina's foster care system. For years, we didn't even know where he was.





Although I'm technically his cousin, his mother, Melody, and I were raised together like sisters after she lost her own mother, so Bryant always called me "Aunt," and my mother "Nana."





On Mother's Day in 2020, my daughters found Bryant on Instagram. It was one of those moments that felt like a miracle. After years apart, we found him again. Since then, my daughters and Bryant stayed in touch, texting regularly and rebuilding a relationship that time and circumstances had tried to steal.





Now, just six years later, we're grieving the unimaginable.





Bryant did not have life insurance, and his mother is currently homeless with no financial means to pay for his final arrangements. We are trying to raise $2,000 to cover the cost of a direct cremation and, if possible, a small memorial service where his mother, siblings, family, and friends can gather to celebrate his life and say goodbye.





Every person deserves to be laid to rest with dignity. No mother should have to lose a child and then wonder how she'll pay to send him home.





Every dollar donated will go directly toward Bryant's cremation and memorial expenses. If we raise more than is needed for the cremation, the remaining funds will help provide a simple service where those who loved Bryant can honor his memory together.





If you're able to give, thank you. Whether it's $5, $25, or $100, every gift helps lighten the burden on a grieving family.





If you can't donate, we completely understand. Please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers.





Thank you for helping us give Bryant the dignified goodbye every son deserves.







