Help Us Give Ben More Time

First, I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported Ben throughout his fight against Stage IV renal cell cancer. Whether you donated, shared his story, prayed for him, or connected us with resources, you have been part of helping Ben continue this fight.





The treatments and care that your donations have helped provide have given Ben something incredibly valuable: more time and the opportunity to keep pursuing additional options.





Ben is now at another critical point in his journey. We have identified additional therapies that his medical team can consider as part of his ongoing treatment, but accessing this level of care comes with a significant cost.





Our immediate goal is to raise funds to help cover Ben's treatment and the medical care surrounding it.





We are not asking anyone to give up on Ben. We are asking you to help us give him every reasonable opportunity to keep fighting.





For those who have already donated, please know how grateful we are for your support and compassion during this time.