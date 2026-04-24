Help us Give Back to the Malawian Community

I know firsthand how one opportunity can change a child’s life because I was once that child myself. My name is Willard Kulemeka, and I’m from Malawi. Two years ago, I started a free creative arts platform for children, teaching drama, filmmaking, acting, costume design, and other artistic skills I learned growing up in the orphanage at Kondanani Childrens Village. Today, the project supports 140 children, giving them a safe space to learn, grow, and discover their potential through the arts.





As a college student, balancing this passion project with everyday responsibilities has been challenging, especially because the space we use is expensive to maintain. Still, seeing these young people inspired and hopeful reminds me why this work matters so much. In Malawi, where opportunities for youth are limited, we believe creativity can open doors and change lives.





We are currently seeking support to purchase essential filmmaking equipment from a local friend in Malawi who is generously offering us a complete setup at a greatly reduced price. The equipment includes a drone for aerial cinematography, a professional camera for high-quality filming, an Insta360 One X for immersive 360-degree storytelling, and a Lenovo laptop (16-inch screen, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) for video editing and post-production. These tools will allow the students to learn professional filmmaking skills, explore modern creative techniques, and turn their ideas into finished projects.





Normally, this equipment would cost around $2,000, but because everything is already in Malawi and being offered to us at a special price, this is a rare opportunity to equip the students with high-quality gear without expensive shipping costs.





Every contribution, big or small, helps us keep this initiative alive and continue investing in the next generation of creatives. I am who I am today because of the help I received. That is why I wholeheartedly thank you for believing in our vision and for helping us build a brighter future, one inspired child at a time