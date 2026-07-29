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Help us Give Back 2 Aunt Uncle Who Saved Our lives

Goal$200,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bydavian coates

Fundraiser funds will be received by cheyenne johnson

Help us Give Back 2 Aunt Uncle Who Saved Our lives

Hi, my name is Davian, and I’m 14 years old.

In 2018—just four days before Christmas—my life changed forever. Me and my sister were taken by DHS (social services) from our mom. Nobody in our family even knew it had happened. My dad was in rehab at the time, and DHS said we couldn’t go back to those living conditions, so we were placed separately. Being away from my sister for even that one week was one of the scariest and most lonely times of my life.

When my dad finally got the chance to call my mom, he found out what happened. He left rehab immediately and called my uncle. By pure chance, my uncle and aunt were already in town, right around the corner. Before he could even finish explaining, my aunt looked at him and said,

“What are you still doing here? Go get them.”

Four days before Christmas, they came and got us—and from that moment on, everything changed.

They didn’t hesitate. They took us in with open arms and open hearts. We came with almost nothing, but they made sure we never felt like we were missing anything. They gave us our own rooms, made sure we had clothes, food, and everything we needed for school. Most importantly, they gave us something we didn’t have before—a safe, loving home.

And they did all of this while dealing with their own pain. My dad—my uncle’s brother—was murdered. Not long after, my aunt lost her brother. Then our great-grandma passed away. Three heartbreaking losses in just three years.

Through all of that, my aunt stayed strong. She held everyone together when everything felt like it was falling apart. She is the strongest person I know. No matter what she’s going through, she keeps showing up for everyone else.

My uncle is the hardest-working man I know. Together, they are the most selfless people I’ve ever met. Even when money was tight, they made sure me and my sister were okay first. They sacrificed everything—sleep, time, money, and comfort—just to give us a chance at a better life. Because of them, we still get to be kids.

Now things have gotten even harder. With the government shutdown, they’ve lost work—but they still haven’t stopped.

My aunt is out here doing Amazon Flex, DoorDash, and Instacart—anything she can—to keep us afloat. My uncle is picking up small jobs wherever he can find them, doing whatever it takes to make sure we’re okay and the bills get paid.

They are running themselves ragged, exhausted every day, just trying to hold everything together.

And that’s why I started this GoFundMe.

They don’t know about it. I just want to give something back to the two people who gave us everything—love, safety, and a future.

How the Funds Will Help

Your support will go toward:

• Catching up on household bills that have fallen behind due to the government shutdown

• Vehicle repairs they depend on to keep working

• Recovering from lost income

• Paying down debt and easing the constant stress they carry

They’ve spent years taking care of everyone else.

Now I just want to take care of them.

please they are really struggling even thou they dont show it they could us all the help

My Goal: $1,000,000

I don’t know the “right” number, so I decided to dream big. If one million people each gave just one dollar, we could change their lives the way they changed ours.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting. You’re helping me give back to the two people who saved us.

— Davian

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