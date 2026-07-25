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Help Us Give Baby Carson a Safe & Stable Home

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichelle Clark

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Clark

Help Us Give Baby Carson a Safe & Stable Home

My name is Michelle Clark, and I am asking for help.

I have three children—two who are in their twenties, and my 12-year-old son, Jace, who still lives at home with me.

At the end of May, my life changed when I had to hire an attorney to fight for custody of my 3-month-old grandson, Carson. He was born on April 11, 2026, to my son and his girlfriend. The truth is, they were never in a position to support a baby. They were struggling just to support themselves.

Before Carson was born, I tried talking with them about adoption because I knew they weren't prepared to raise a child. Unfortunately, because of their immaturity and refusal to consider it, that wasn't an option.

The situation continued to get worse. The day after Carson was born, I contacted CPS, believing they would step in to protect him. Instead, I was told that although he was in a potentially dangerous situation, they couldn't intervene until something dangerous actually happened. That was a risk I simply wasn't willing to take.

In May, I used the small amount of savings I had to hire an attorney. By the grace of God, I was granted temporary emergency custody of Carson—and not a minute too soon. Just one week earlier, he had been placed in the very dangerous situation I feared, and shockingly, CPS still did not remove him.

This is only the beginning of a long legal battle. While I would much rather be a grandmother who gets to simply enjoy her grandson, I cannot stand by knowing that if Carson is returned, he could be seriously harmed—or worse.

Before this journey began, I was already living paycheck to paycheck. As a single mother, I fall into that difficult "gray area" where my gross income is considered too high to qualify for assistance, yet every dollar is already spoken for. My son and I were managing, but now every extra penny I receive goes toward paying my attorney and the growing legal fees as we prepare for at least two more court hearings.

I have been incredibly blessed by the generosity of family, friends, and strangers who have donated many of Carson's basic baby necessities. I am deeply grateful for every act of kindness. However, there are still ongoing weekly expenses like formula, diapers, wipes, clothing, and medical needs that continue to add up.

I am asking for help because, if I'm honest, I am scared. I worry about what will happen if another unexpected expense comes up. With school starting soon, I am also trying to figure out how I will provide everything my 12-year-old son, Jace, needs for the new school year while continuing this fight for Carson.

I don't like asking for help. I've always believed in working hard and taking care of my family. But today, I'm asking because this little boy deserves a safe, loving, and stable home, and I am committed to giving him that—no matter how difficult the road becomes.

Most importantly, I am a Christian, and I wholeheartedly believe in the power of prayer. If you are unable to help financially, I would be incredibly grateful if you would pray for Carson, for my family, for wisdom for the judge and everyone involved in this case, and for God to continue making a way where there seems to be none.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Whether you donate, share our fundraiser, or simply keep us in your prayers, every act of kindness means more than words can express.

God bless you.

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