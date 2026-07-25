Help Us Give Aron ("Tinky") the Chance He Deserves

A week ago, our world turned upside down.





Our beloved 11-year-old Don Sphynx, Aron—better known as Tinky—was diagnosed with a large abdominal tumor that had to be removed immediately. We were devastated, but giving up on him was never an option. He's not "just a cat." He's our family, our constant companion, and our baby.





Tinky has now made it through a massive surgery and is in recovery. We are incredibly grateful to the veterinary team who gave him a fighting chance and to everyone who has kept him in their thoughts and prayers. We are hopeful that brighter days are ahead.





The emotional relief of seeing him come through surgery, however, has been accompanied by an overwhelming financial burden. In just one week, emergency care, diagnostics, surgery, hospitalization, and follow-up treatment have totaled more than $12,000.





My husband is 100% disabled, and together we've taken on a tremendous amount of debt because we simply could not walk away from our baby when he needed us most. We would make the same decision again in a heartbeat—but the financial impact is more than we can carry alone.





If you're able to contribute, no matter the amount, your kindness will go directly toward Tinky's medical expenses and help us begin recovering from this unexpected hardship. If donating isn't possible, sharing this campaign with your family and friends would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in Tinky and for giving him hope. Every donation, every share, and every prayer reminds us that we're not facing this journey alone.





With love and gratitude,





DD & Tata 🩷🐾