Help Us Give Anthony Sanchez a Dignified Farewell

On August 7, 2026, our family lost our beloved uncle, Anthony Sanchez, unexpectedly. We are heartbroken and are now facing the difficult task of arranging his cremation and giving him the peaceful and dignified farewell he deserves.

This loss has been especially difficult because we are struggling financially and do not have enough money to cover the cost of his cremation. We have reached out to family for help, but unfortunately, we have not been able to receive the financial support we need.

We are asking our community, friends, and even people who may not know our family personally for any help they can offer. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward Anthony’s cremation and final arrangements. Even $5 or $10 can make a difference when many people come together.

We understand that not everyone is in a position to donate. If you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to our family and could help us reach someone who is able to help.

Anthony deserves to be laid to rest with dignity and surrounded by the love of his family. We are doing everything we can to make that possible during this heartbreaking time.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who donates, shares, prays for our family, or simply takes a moment to remember Anthony.

May Anthony Sanchez rest peacefully. ❤️🕊️



