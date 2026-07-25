Help Us Give a Vietnam Vet the Burial He Deserves

Hello everyone, My grandfather, a 100% disabled veteran, is currently resting in the morgue at Redmond Hospital in Rome, Georgia, while our family struggles to find a way to pay for the funeral expenses needed to lay him to rest.

The VA will cover his burial in a national cemetery and provide military honors, but we recently learned that funeral home services, transportation, and many other costs are not fully covered. As a family of limited means, we are facing expenses that we simply cannot afford on our own.

My grandfather was an Army medic during the Vietnam War. He came from a military family, following in the footsteps of his father, who served during World War II. After returning home from Vietnam, he carried the weight of the traumatic experiences he witnessed while serving his country. Like many veterans of his generation, he struggled silently with those memories and eventually turned to alcohol and cigarettes to cope.

Years later, those struggles caught up with him. He developed severe COPD and liver cirrhosis and was told he had less than a year to live. In that moment, he prayed to God and promised that if he was given more time, he would stop drinking and smoking forever. By the grace of God, he kept that promise. He regained his health, no longer needed oxygen, returned to work, and became once again the kind, loving man we all knew and loved.

He was married to my grandmother for over 50 years. Their love story began on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend, and he often spoke of how mesmerized he was the moment he met her.

On September 24, 2025, my grandmother passed away unexpectedly after developing sepsis during a hospital stay. Her death devastated him. After losing the love of his life, his health began to decline. He stopped going to church, rarely left the house, and spent much of his time grieving.

On June 19, 2026, we rushed him to the emergency room after his legs and feet became severely swollen. While my mother and I stood beside him, he suffered a major stroke. It was one of the most frightening moments of our lives. Doctors told us there was only about a 30% chance he would ever regain normal brain function.

Yet once again, he surprised everyone.

He woke up from sedation, talking, joking, praising God, and discussing future vacations with the family. Before I left that evening, I hugged him and told him I loved him. He smiled, and I fully expected to see him again the next day.

Shortly after I left, he suffered another devastating stroke. This one left him brain dead.

Our family gathered around his bedside, holding his hands, kissing his forehead, praying for a miracle, and telling him how much we loved him. Eventually, we accepted that his earthly journey had come to an end and that he had gone home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with my grandmother.

I am a disabled veteran myself. Like many Americans, I believed military burial costs were fully covered for veterans buried in a national cemetery. I was shocked to learn that while the cemetery and military honors are provided, many funeral expenses are not. The VA burial allowance is limited and reimbursed only after the costs have already been paid.

Today, we are struggling to gather enough money to provide the funeral services he deserves. We never imagined we would face such overwhelming costs while grieving the loss of someone who served his country so honorably.

From the bottom of my heart, I am asking for help. Whether through a donation, sharing this story, or simply offering a prayer, every act of kindness means more than words can express.

My grandfather served his country as a Vietnam veteran and Army medic. He spent his life helping others. Now, we are asking for help to give him the dignified military burial he earned and deserves, complete with the folded American flag that honors his service and sacrifice.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. May God bless each and every one of you.



