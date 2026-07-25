Help us get to our support system

Hi there — I just launched a fundraiser to help my family find a new home on very short notice. After signing a lease last month, we were suddenly told we have just 30 days to move, and I don’t have the funds for a deposit, U‑Haul, or supplies. We have to be out by 7/24/26 If you’re able, please share or donate — even a little can make a big difference for us during this overwhelming time. Thank you so much for your support! 🌟