Help us get to National Bible Quizzing

Support Our Bible Quizzing Team on Their Journey to Nationals

We are incredibly proud of our Junior Bible Quizzing team, who has worked diligently and faithfully to earn a spot at the National Competition this July in Branson, Missouri.

These students have dedicated countless hours to memorizing 267 Bible verses, studying Scripture, and participating in multiple competitions throughout the year. Their commitment has not only brought them success in competition but, more importantly, helped them hide God’s Word in their hearts.

This journey has been a true team effort. Families have sacrificed time and energy to support their children, creating an environment where spiritual growth and discipline thrive. Now, we have the opportunity to support them as they represent Texas on the national stage.

How You Can Help

Traveling to Nationals comes with significant expenses, including:

Transportation

Lodging

Meals

Registration fees

We are seeking support to help ease the financial burden on these families and ensure that every qualified team member can attend.

Make a Difference

Your contribution—no matter the size—will directly impact these students and their ability to participate in this meaningful experience.

Help send our team to Nationals

Encourage young people in their faith journey

Be part of something lasting and impactful

If you would like to give or learn more, please reach out or follow the donation details provided.

Thank you for investing in these students and in the future they are building through God’s Word.

** UPDATE ** This weekend we finished up district state finals and qualified two more groups. Our Intermediate team finished 2nd and our Experienced Team finished 3rd and will be heading to Nationals.