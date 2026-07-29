Help Us Get To A Safe Faith Filled Future

I am stepping out in complete vulnerability and asking for help. My 5-year-old son and I are facing an eviction here in Washington state, and my life has hit a crossroads. Instead of letting this crisis defeat us, I know exactly where our next steps need to be.

We have been accepted into the Stay Free Family Matters discipleship program down in Arab, Alabama. I cannot think of anything more important right now than taking my son to a place where we can be safely surrounded by Jesus and his people. I want to leave behind the trauma, the struggles, and the environment that is holding us back so I can finally break free and be the mother he deserves.

However, I am currently without a vehicle to make the journey, and I do not have the funds for gas to drive across the country. I am humbly asking for donations to help us secure a reliable car and cover the gas needed to get us to Arab, Alabama.

Getting to this program means a chance at a completely new life, healing, and stability for both of us. If you can help us with any amount for our travel expenses, or if you have an extra vehicle you are willing to bless us with, it would mean the absolute world to us. Even if you cannot donate financially, sharing this post helps us reach more people who might be able to help. I offer complete transparency for anyone that wants to confirm these details as honest directly with the program themselves, as they have been saving me a bed for months.