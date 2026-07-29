Help Us Get Through an Unexpected Financial Strain

Hello everyone,

I wanted to take a moment to share a bit about our current situation and why we’re asking for help.

My wife and I are both hardworking individuals and are fortunate to have steady incomes. We’ve always done our best to manage our finances responsibly and provide for our family. However, like many families, we’ve recently found ourselves facing a series of unexpected and significant expenses that have created a financial strain we didn’t anticipate.

Between mounting bills and obligations that simply couldn’t be postponed, we’ve reached a point where we need assistance to get through this difficult stretch. While we are continuing to work and remain committed to meeting our responsibilities, the timing and volume of these expenses have made it challenging to keep everything afloat without falling behind.

We’re asking for support to help cover approximately $20,000 in critical bills and expenses. This assistance will help us stabilize our situation and allow us to move forward without long-term financial hardship.

Asking for help is not something that comes easily to us, but we believe in being honest and reaching out when it’s truly needed. Any contribution—no matter the amount—would mean more to us than we can express. Even sharing this fundraiser with others would be a tremendous help.

We are deeply grateful for your time, support, and consideration.

Thank you for standing with our family during this time.

Sincerely,

Tim & Sherri Hill