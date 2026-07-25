Help us get though this

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I'm reaching out because I'm going through one of the hardest times in my life. My car suddenly broke down due to a serious mechanical problem. I suspect it may have been tampered with, but I don't know for certain. After my vehicle became inoperable, I fell behind on my payments, and it was eventually repossessed.

Losing my transportation has affected more than just me. My wife has had to spend extra time helping with rides and working around not having a vehicle. It has created a lot of stress and made everyday life much harder. We also have our cats depending on us, and we are doing everything we can to keep our little family together and stable.

I'm asking for help during this difficult time so I can get transportation, get back to work, and rebuild our stability. Any support will go toward getting back on our feet and covering basic needs while I work toward a better situation.

I want everyone who helps me to know that I truly appreciate it. My goal is not to depend on others forever. When I am back in a position to do so, I would like to pay forward the kindness that people have shown me and help others who find themselves struggling.

If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, encouragement, or kindness you can offer.