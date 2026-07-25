Help us get our move in cost

Hi, my name is Andrew, and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

My fiancée, our three children, and I are trying to secure a home in Piggott, Arkansas. After months of hardship, we’ve finally found a place that we can realistically afford long-term. The only thing standing between us and having a stable home is the upfront move-in cost.

I work full-time and bring home about $2,000 a month. My fiancée is currently home caring for our children, including our infant. We’ve spent weeks contacting housing agencies, churches, and local organizations, but we’ve repeatedly been told that I make too much to qualify for assistance—even though we simply don’t have enough saved to cover the move-in costs.

My employer approved a hardship grant, and I’m incredibly grateful for that support, but it only covers about $300 of what we need.

To move into the home, we need $1,700 for the first month’s rent and security deposit. We have a limited amount of time before we have nowhere to go.

Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me. I’ve always wanted to provide for my family on my own, but right now I’m doing everything I can to keep a roof over our children’s heads. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward our move-in costs. If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for giving our family hope during one of the most difficult seasons of our lives.

With gratitude,

Andrew and Family



