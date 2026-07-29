Help Us Get Our Community To Church

Our church family is growing, and we have an amazing opportunity to invest in the future of our youth. We’re raising $8,500 to purchase a 16-passenger bus—wheelchair accessible—so we can bring our kids, families, and anyone in need to church every Sunday. We have so many young people eager to grow in faith, but some don’t have a ride. This bus is more than just a vehicle; it’s a bridge to belonging, to safety, to hope.





We’ve got the vision; we just need your help. If this moves you, please give today and share with others. Let’s fill this bus with faith, love, and a whole lot of community.