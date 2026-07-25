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Help Us Get Our Belongings From Moving Truck

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Vallee

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Vallee

Help Us Get Our Belongings From Moving Truck

A month ago, the moving truck arrived to pick all our belongings, including sentimental items that mean so much to us, but we can't get our stuff because I can't afford the final payment to the moving company. They took way longer than they should’ve so the money that was supposed to go to them, went to air mattresses and essential items such as food and the roof over our head. I couldn’t have my six month old sleep on the floor. They played with us and took a lot longer.my family moved to Texas to start over. We packed up everything we owned our furniture, clothes, family keepsakes, my baby’s belongings, and my son’s treasured possessions—into a moving truck.sentimental items from the only family i had left who are now deceased. My son has been asking when he’ll get his things back. His clothes, toys, memories, and the belongings that make a house feel like home are all locked away. As a parent, it is heartbreaking not being able to give him an answer.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but I have run out of options. Every dollar donated will go toward paying the moving company so we can finally bring our belongings home and begin rebuilding our lives.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to our family. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer.




the kids and family is currently struggling with bills, and without this payment, everything we have ever owned remains stuck on that truck. The sentimental stuff is really a horrible thing to lose , We need help covering the cost so we can finally retrieve our belongings and move forward. And we will always pay back.


Thank you for standing with us.

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