Help us get on the road again and in a home

I broke my kneecap two years back, and it cost me everything: our home, our vehicles, our stuff in storage. Then, about a year after that, I was in another accident which broke both my arms severely, which required surgeries.

We recently experienced hardships in the following ways... My fiancé lost work following an accident where he was hit by a Camry and was left lying on the side of the road. And about a month back we experienced family violence. But, unfortunately because the residence is being rented to the perpetrator, we are days away from being homeless to avoid any further issue. This blessing would get us a used car and into a new place to live. We have no other family and do not want to have our son in a shelter. ﻿﻿

It is me, my fiance and our 7 year old son.