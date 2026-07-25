Help us get on our feet!

Me, my mom, and my brother has been homeless constantly moving apartments and townhomes. I’ve been changing schools in the same year just in a different location. My mom has been recently robbed and we were already broke living so that made it worse. My mother is turning 50 this year in October, I want to make her 50th birthday the best and fulfilling her prayers. We are also trying to get away from my brother he’s the one why we are in this situation, he’s schizophrenic. Please help me and my mother get back on our feet. I’m a 13 yr old girl who just wants a life again. I also want to meet my family back in Michigan i haven’t seen them in years. I want to be able to give my mom the money for her to fix her car, money for food, clothes, shoes, she works at home so computer stuff, 3 bedroom for one to be her office, furniture, and more household appliances! I may not be able to get the goal by her birthday but hopefully it’ll be good enough to fix our car and for an apartment! God bless